Ofori-Atta is coming to mock God – Murtala Mohammed

Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed is MP for Tamale Central

Ofori-Atta to present Mid-Year Budget Review

Ofori-Atta will not be truthful - MP



Parliament suspended



Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed has said Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is merely going to quote Bible verses and mock God in his presentation of the Mid-Year Budget Review on Monday.



According to him, the finance minister, rather than admitting the flaws of government in their management of the economy, will merely appear to defend their activities, backing his defense with the Bible.



He said this in an interview with GhanaWeb’s Nimatu Yakubu, while speaking about his expectations ahead of the presentation by Ken Ofori-Atta.



“One thing I can bet my penny on is that he is coming in white, he is coming to quote quotations in the Bible and for me, I see that as mocking God, he is coming to blame the economic mess caused by the incompetence of the president, the vice president and himself, on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and on COVID.

One thing I can tell you is that he is not coming to admit how much they generated as a result of monies they borrowed. He is not coming to tell us they have borrowed about 3 billion from the IMF, they have borrowed 903 million dollars from the World Bank.



"He will not be truthful to Ghanaians,” he said.



He also castigated the finance minister over what he says was his disregard for procedure by failing to appear before the house for the Mid-Year Budget Review presentation in June as was expected of him and also failing to appear on time for the same on Monday morning.



“This was a man who was supposed to appear before parliament a month ago, he failed to do that. Mind you, appearing before parliament to present the mid-year budget is a requirement by law.



“Unfortunately, he failed to do that. He was supposed to appear before the house by 10. O Clock, now we are being told he is coming at 1pm. My information is that the Speaker was not even informed, the Speaker had to get this information through social media,” he noted.