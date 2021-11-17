Ofori-Atta labels 2022 budget as Agyenkwa Budget

Last year's budget was named Obaatanpa

This year it was labelled Agyenkwa



Ken Ofori-Atta made the disclosure in parliament during the budget reading



Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has described the 2022 budget presented before parliament as Agyenkwa, to wit, saviour.



Last year's budget was called Obaatanpa.



Though not much detail was given about the name, it projects that the 2022 budget does not add up to the hardships of Ghanaians.



While speaking on the floor of parliament on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, Ofori-Atta pointed out that the burdens of Ghanaians have been reduced since the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) took over from former president John Dramani Mahama.

"Mr. Speaker, I present to you the Agyenkwa Budget," Ken Ofori-Atta said to conclude his presentation in parliament.



Some highlights of 2022 budget are the introduction of 1.75% tax on e-transactions; Mobile Money, bank transfers, scrapping of road tolls, the setting aside of GHC1billion to support young entrepreneurs.



Other initiatives introduced in the presentation are the YouStart Initiative to curb youth unemployment in Ghana and government's Development Bank Ghana receiving operational license to commence work.







