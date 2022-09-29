Ofori-Atta leading IMF negotiation is counterfeit logic – Dr Amoako Baah

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

Senior Political Science lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Dr Amoako Baah, has questioned the integrity of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, in leading Ghana’s ongoing negotiations with the IMF.

According to the leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, it beats logical reasoning for the finance minister to be the one leading Ghana’s mission to seek support from the International Monetary Fund after he had initially criticised such a move.



"How is it possible that the very person that is trumpeting the idea that we are not going to the IMF, we have the means to make it work, we don’t need to go to the IMF, we are a proud nation and all of that. Then we end up at the IMF and suddenly this same person is the one who has become the champion of dealing with the IMF. How is that possible? This is what is called counterfeit logic, it has no integrity nor whatsoever,” he said in a Joy FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



Dr Amoako Baah who has been calling for the resignation of the finance minister revealed that President Akufo-Addo fought against an attempt by Ken Ofori-Atta to leave office.



He further accused the president of running a family and friends government.



“If the finance minister was not a relative of the president, he himself would have resigned. I hear he tried to resign actually, the president begged him not to. All because the president needs him. Whatever it is he was doing he is the one who understood what he was doing. He was the one who made it work and so the president needs him no matter what. This situation we are in is not like other times. This is a peculiar situation of family and friends,” he stated.

There have been persistent public calls for Ken Ofori-Atta to be relieved of his position. His critics argue that the finance minister cannot absolve himself from being blamed when it comes to the current state of Ghana’s economy.











