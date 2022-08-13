Ofori-Atta must resign, ‘he has failed’ – Nana Oye

Former Gender Minister, Nana Oye Bampoh Addo

Former Gender Minister, Nana Oye Bampoh Addo, has joined calls for Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, to resign.

She believes as the main gatekeeper of the national economy, the Minister must take responsibility for the economic downturn the country is experiencing.



Nana Oye, in an interview this week on Joy News' AM show, pointed out that the approaches that the National Democratic Congress government in 2015 used to approach engagements with the International Monetary Fund, IMF, was different from that of this government.



"We went to the IMF and we were able to bring the economy back on track, that is the difference… we were brave enough to go, implement and we saw the result.



"The NPP on the other hand, swore heaven and earth that they will not go to the IMF, that they had the solutions and this is where we are. I am also calling on Ken Ofori-Atta to resign, he has failed as a Finance Minister," she added.



To illustrate her call for his resignation, Nana Oye referred to how a loaf of bread she used to buy in January at 7 cedis, had gone up to 15 cedis, 17 and now 20 cedis.

"It is obvious that Ken Ofori-Atta has not managed this economy properly, he is the arrowhead, he is the lead and we need somebody else to take the lead.



"If I had my own way, they should all be cleared. The NPP has obviously failed. If you say we have the money, what have you done with the money, why are Ghanaians struggling? This is the question, it is very simple," she added.



Ofori-Atta has been a major fixture in calls for dismissal because of the economy. He has expressly stated that he will not resign because it will be akin to a father abandoning his children.



Calls for a ministerial reshuffle has heightened in recent weeks on the back of an economic downturn that has forced the government to seek an economic rescue programme from the International Monetary Fund, IMF.



The President, on August 8, whiles speaking in an exclusive interview on Tamale-based North Star radio, during an official tour of the region; defended the output his ministers have put in so far, stating: “many of them for me have done outstanding work. Their output has been considerable, and that is what I look at.

“If the output measures expectations, then I don’t have any strong reasons to heed the call,” President Akufo-Addo added.



Even though the calls have come from the opposition, there have been rising calls from within calling for a reshuffle. The President’s only reshuffle since coming into office in 2017 was in August 2018.



