0
Menu
News

Ofori-Atta's censure vote: Remember 2021 Election Petition, evidence wins – Ahiagbah to NDC

Richard Ahiagbah NPP Comms Director National Communication Director of the New Patriotic Party, Richard Ahiagbah

Fri, 18 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Communication Director of the New Patriotic Party, Richard Ahiagbah, has taken a swipe at the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) over the ongoing ad hoc committee hearing on a vote of censure against Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

In a tweet shared on Friday, November 18, Ahiagbah said that the censure motion by the members of the minority caucus of Parliament is politically motivated.

He intimated that just as the NDC lost the 2021 Election Petition, their vote of censure against Ken Ofori-Atta will also fail due to lack of evidence.

“The NDC reduced everything in their quest to censure KOA, to politics. Zero evidence, just politics. Sadly, it's becoming a pattern with the NDC to reduce everything to politics. Recall the 2021 Election petition. Evidence wins,” the tweet read.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, referred a vote of censure filed by the minority caucus of Parliament for the removal of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to an 8-member ad hoc committee which started meeting on Monday, November 14, and is expected to decide on the removal of the minister within 7 days.

The minority caucus has cited mismanagement of Ghana’s economy, conflict of interest, misrepresentation of figures on Ghana’s economy and unconstitutional withdrawal from the consolidated fund among others.

The majority caucus, who have also indicated that they want the minister removed, have, however, stated that they will not support the vote of censure spearheaded by the minority caucus of the House because they do not agree with the reasons the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs cited.

View Richard Ahiagbah’s tweet below:



You can also catch GhanaWeb TV’s interview with Elvis Afriyie Ankrah below:





IB/
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I have said no such thing on radio’ – Gabby replies Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
'You can't come and throw your weight about' - Rundown of the Ablakwa vs. Gabby exchanges
How Anas' agents tried but failed to 'bribe' Ofori-Atta in Dubai in 2018 - Report
After missing out on England World Cup squad, Eddie Nketiah jets into town for holidays
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured
Related Articles: