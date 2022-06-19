Ofori-Atta’s disrespect must end, he’s never appeared before PAC - Clement Apaak asserts

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, has said the failure of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to show up in parliament can be described as disrespectful.

He said the no show in parliament could attract punishment.



The lawmaker says the Minister is the only personality who has failed to appear before the Public Accounts Committee since he was appointed by President Akufo-Addo.



“Ofori-Atta is the only Minister yet to appear in person before the Public Accounts Committee the 7th Parliament and to the current 8th Parliament, 5 years, to answer AG queries," he said.



"He sends deputies with all kinds of excuses. I expect PAC to compel him to appear when we start looking at the 2019/2020 AG report on MDAs,” Clement Apaak added.



He was responding to the Minister’s failure to appear before the House within the week to respond to some 16 questions including that of the Covid-19 expenditure.

The Minority in Parliament on Thursday expressed their displeasure at the Minister for failing to show up to answer pending questions.



The Minority complained that the questions had been advertised in the name of Ken Ofori-Atta in the Order Paper since June 2022.



But he has failed to appear before the House.



Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu also raised concerns over what he says is Ken Ofori-Atta’s constant seeming disregard for parliament.



He averred that the minister failed to show respect to the House as he comes to the House as and when he deems fit and convenient.