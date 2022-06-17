Ofori-Atta’s disrespect to Parliament is a clear indication that he is protecting Prez’s interest - Minority

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, Ranking Member on the Health Committee of Parliament

Ranking Member on the Health Committee of Parliament, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has taken the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to the cleaners for failing to appear before the House as scheduled to answer questions relating to the Covid-19 expenditure and other matters.

He averred that the Finance Minister had not been sacked because he is President Akufo-Addo’s favorite and protecting the interest of the President.



The lawmaker who represents the people of Juaboso said the Minister is not fit to hold office as Finance Minister and must be sacked.



“That has been his nature, I am not surprised. There are a lot of outstanding questions for the Minister responsible for Finance, and sometimes at the last minute, he won’t show up.



“In any jurisdiction, this man would have been fired long ago by the President. He is not being fired by the President because he is keeping the parochial interest of the President.



“Tell me one single reason why this Minister should be in the office by now. Are you satisfied? The hardship we are going through today, are you satisfied? The inflation today and the economic condition we are in today in Ghana can only be likened to the 80s,” he said.



Per the Business Statement for the week and Wednesday’s provisional Order Paper, Ken Ofori-Atta was expected to appear before the House and answer 16 questions.

But he failed to show up, and his appearance has been postponed to a date yet to be communicated.



He has been described as disrespectful by the Minority Caucus for failing to appear before the House



“If he [Ken Ofori-Atta] really cares and this man has any conscience, he would not have the gut to go and sit on national television and be defending the building of the National Cathedral, while a countless number of NABCo people have not been paid, and while the National Health Insurance Authority’s Fund has not been paid.”



“We are talking in excess of ¢25 million. We need a bi-partisan probe into the entire expenditure and the receipt of Covid money. For me, the questions on the Order Paper are not enough.”



