Ofori-Atta’s fate will be decided after budget debate – NPP

General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Koduah

The leadership of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has stated its stance on the calls for the finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta to be removed from office.

General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Koduah has stated that every decision concerning the removal of Ofori-Atta will be made public after the budget debate in parliament.



“As we all know we are still in the debate stage in Parliament so I can assure you that once we are through with the process, the party will come back and whatever decision that will be taken between the party, members of Parliament and the presidency, we will make it known to the media and Ghanaians at large,” JFK said while speaking to some journalists in Accra.



This statement comes at the back of the staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to procure $3M.

It will be recalled that over 80 MPs on Tuesday, October 25, held a press conference to demand that Ken Ofori-Atta and Charles Adu Boahen be sacked from their respective roles.



This led to a meeting with President Akufo-Addo where he requested that the finance minister be allowed to conclude the IMF talks and present the 2023 budget statement.



AJB/WA