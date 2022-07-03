Ofori-Atta’s firm earned GH¢159m as bond transaction advisors – Ablakwa alleges

Ofori-Atta ordered to commence formal engagements with IMF
Replace Ken Ofori-Atta, he has lost credibility and trust – John Mahama to Akufo-Addo
Ofori-Atta’s business recorded their best years – Ablakwa alleges
Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has accused the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, of personally benefiting from the economic woes of Ghana.
He alleges that Databank which is owned and founded by the minister earned an astonishing GH¢159.31million as part its role as transaction advisor on Ghana’s bond issuance from 2017 to 2021.
In a July 2, tweet, the North Tongu lawmaker alleged that Ken Ofori-Atta’s business ventures recorded their best years while he oversaw the demise of the larger Ghanaian economy.
“Ken Ofori-Atta’s businesses have had their best years even as he destroyed the larger Ghanaian economy which now seeks an IMF bailout. Databank earnings from transaction advisor role on bond issuance alone from 2017-2021 is an astonishing GH¢159.31million,” the lawmaker wrote.
“COVID-19 was great for him [Ken Ofori-Atta” Okudzeto Ablakwa added.
See Okudzeto Ablakwa's tweet below
Ken Ofori-Atta’s businesses have had their best years even as he destroyed the larger Ghanaian economy which now seeks an IMF bailout— Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) July 2, 2022
Databank earnings from transaction advisor role on bond issuance alone from 2017-2021 is an astonishing GHS159.31million
Covid was great for him pic.twitter.com/Fnue9TTJnY
Meanwhile, the finance minister has come under intense pressure over the management of the Ghanaian economy which is now seeking formal engagements with the International Monetary Fund for a financial bailout.
Despite stiff opposition against a return to the IMF earlier, President Akufo-Addo on July 1 authorized the finance minister [Ken Ofori-Atta] to engage the IMF.
Meanwhile, former president John Dramani Mahama has urged President Akufo-Addo to relieve Ken Ofori Atta from his role as Finance Minister.
He believes the minister has already lost credibility, trust and confidence after he supervised what describes as “the disastrous collapse of the economy.”
Mr Mahama added that Ken Ofori-Atta should not be part of the team meant to negotiate an IMF programme with the Bretton Woods Institution for financial assistance.
Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.
MA/DA
- 'IMF intervention will help us come out of crisis quicker' – John Kumah
- Minority impeding E-Levy passage partly led to Ghana's IMF move - Gabby
- IMF: All fail is fail, no one’s failure was better - Kofi Bentil blasts NPP, NDC
- IMF bailout: Kofi Bentil sends emotional message to Kwame Nkrumah
- After IMF, any government will inherit a stabilized economy – Gabby Otchere-Darko
- Read all related articles