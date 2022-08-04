Ofori-Atta’s name evokes insecurity amongst Ghanaians, sack him - Sammy Gyamfi to Akufo-Addo

NDC Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi

Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has reiterated calls for the sacking of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to him, the minister’s performance has been short of excellence as he has superintended over an economy caught up in the web of excessive borrowing.



In a press conference on August 3, Sammy Gyamfi labelled Ken Ofori-Atta as an underperforming minister who was profiteering from the country’s borrowing on the capital market through his company, Databank.



In his view, the finance minister has become an unmitigated disaster to the management of the economy to the extent that his name scares investors and evokes a feeling of insecurity amongst Ghanaians.



Sammy Gyamfi thus wants a new finance minister appointed to take charge of the country’s engagement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



“...the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has proven to be an unmitigated disaster when it comes to economic management. President Akufo-Addo’s cousin has run down our economy through excessive borrowings that his personal company Databank profits from.

“Today, his name scares away investors and evokes a feeling of insecurity for every Ghanaian. Ken Ofori-Atta has become like stale water in a bottle and the earlier President Akufo-Addo fire his underperforming cousin, the better for the economy and all of us.



“As the venerable former President Mahama recently said, regardless of our running to the IMF, the only way to begin the process of rebuilding, if we are to get any good deal from the IMF is to sack Ken Ofori-Atta immediately and appoint a fresh, able hand in his stead to lead the IMF negotiations,” Sammy Gyamfi said during the press conference.







The economy in recent times has experienced a nosedive which has necessitated the government to seek an IMF programme.



The government has partly blamed the ravages of Covid-19 and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war as reasons for the challenges while assuring that it is implementing measures to mitigate its impact.

Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) on Wednesday, July 13 announced that inflation for June hit 29.8 per cent.



