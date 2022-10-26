Ofori-Atta's sack demand: Akufo-Addo’s adamance pushed us - Subin MP

Hon. Eugene Boakye Antwi

Member of Parliament for Subin Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Hon. Eugene Boakye Antwi has revealed that the demand for the sack of the Finance minister was necessitated by the "stubbornness" of president Akufo-Addo.

Speaking in an interview on Otec FM's afternoon political talk show dubbed Dwaberem, the outspoken Subin legislator told hos Prince Nii Ade (Dr. Cash) that the Majority had earlier used several avenues to channel their grievances on the performance of Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta the Finance minister but fell on deaf ears as the president had already made up his mind not to listen to them.



"Before we (MP's) returned from our recess, we gave the Majority Leader Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu our concerns to be given to the President but unfortunately after the meeting, he (Kyei Mensah) came and told us there was no positive response."



"We again took our concerns to the NPP national chairman and General Secretary to intervene but all to no avail," Hon. Eugene Boakye stated.

The Subin lawmaker added that their action to demand the sack of Hon. Ofori-Atta was not out of hatred but as a party that wants to retain power, there are steps to be taken to make the economy flexible for the people, adding that the Finance minister has failed to live up to expectations.



"Let me tell you this, while on recess, some of us attended several social events, and honestly the reality and response from the people on the economy was very bad that if things are taken for granted, we may lose power," he said.



He believes there are many competent people in the party who can fit into the Finance Minister's position and perform well but it's obvious the President is only interested in his cousin which to him will not help the party break the 8 hence the decision by MP's to rise up and talk to put the president on toes.