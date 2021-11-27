Ofori-Atta should have resigned after rejection of his budget - Kwakye Ofosu

Kwakye Ofosu says Ghana needs new budget and new Finance Minister

Ghana needs a new budget in the wake of the rejection of the 2022 Budget presented before Parliament on November 17, 2021.

The country also needs a new Finance Minister to present the new budget according to a former Deputy Communications Minister in the John Dramani Mahama government.



Felix Kwakye Ofosu, was commenting on the events of November 26 when a one-sided house voted to reject the Budget statement Ken Ofori-Atta presented to the house.



"At the moment, we do not only need a new budget, we need a new Finance Minister. Elsewhere, he would have slapped in his resignation after this embarrassing rejection of his budget, he said in one tweet.



An earlier one read: "For the NPP, it is not the fact that they lost the motion to approve the budget, but the manner of the loss. Terrible strategy all round!"

The Majority Group had earlier walked out of the House after a disagreement with the Speaker on his order to have all non-MPs leave the chamber for a crucial voice vote.



The vote in question was to determine whether a request by the Finance Minister for Parliament to give him time to consult with leadership of the house on aspects of the budget before the approval vote is held.



Bagbin later allowed the 137 Minority MPs to vote on the Minister’s prayer, which was rejected before they also voted en bloc to reject the 2022 budget as presented by Ofori-Atta.