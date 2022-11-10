Ofori-Atta should not be the one to present 2023 budget – NPP MPs reminds Akufo-Addo

Some of the NPP MPs who are demanding Ofori-Atta's sack

The over 80 New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament who demanded that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo relieve Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta have reiterated their decision.

According to the MPs, they are not in agreement with President Akufo-Addo’s request for Ofori-Atta to read and see the 2023 budget through appropriation.



The MP for Effiduase-Asokore, Nana Ayew Afriyie, who spoke on behalf of the over 80 NPPs at Parliament on Thursday (November 10), said that they have decided that Ofori-Atta should not be the one to read the budget or lead the subsequent process.



"Over the days, we have heard the finance minister speaking and his speaking has influenced majority of us in the caucus, not only to state that we are back to the original position that we took, and that position is that the minister of finance must not be the one to read the budget, and must not be the one that would do the appropriation.



"We are here to tell you this morning that our position will be very soon for you to see, and we will be positively defiant about that posture until action is taken," he said.



The MPs, however, stated that they will not support the vote of censure being spearheaded by the minority caucus of the House because they do not agree with the reasons the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs cited.

IB/BOG