Ofori-Atta sitting on Akufo-Addo’s rot – Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo With Ken Ofori Atta President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with Ken Ofori-Atta

Thu, 17 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party, has wondered why President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is hesitant to dismiss Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, despite calls from NPP lawmakers.

According to him, this can be interpreted to mean that, the finance minister is sitting on some rot the president trusts that he is the only one who can fully protect.

He noted that a new minister might expose what the president and the finance minister are hiding from Ghanaians.

Speaking on Accra-based Joy FM, the former soldier added his voice to the numerous calls for the dismissal of the minister.

He said, after the minister had bragged that Ghana is a sovereign nation and it is capable of managing its own affairs and does not need any external help, he would have resigned the very day Ghana decided to seek support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“So you ask yourself, why is he still there? When a person is in position and the populace says ‘we’ve had enough of you, go away’ and still he wants to be there, the simple thing that should come to the mind of any ordinary Ghanaian is that he is sitting on the rot. When he’s not there, we’ll see how massive that rot is," Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe explained.

When asked who Ofori-Atta is covering up for, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe said, “Who is the appointing authority of this country? And has the President approved of his removal?

“The President should have asked him to go away. Here we have a situation where even an ordinary person in the streets says, ‘Ofori Atta must leave’."

PEN/SARA

