Ofori-Atta, the only 'Big 6' member without interchange or roundabout to his name

Late William Ofori-Atta

Members of the ‘Big Six’ are undoubtedly Ghana’s foremost political leaders from the Gold Coast era through to the days of independent Ghana.

And it is for good reason that they are revered especially for their political contributions till date.



They essentially were leaders of the United Gold Coast Convention, UGCC, the leading political party at the time in Gold Coast. Their sacrifices led to a push in 1947 for self-government.



In response the colonial administration detained them at a point and in 1948 released them after protests. They subsequently became Independence heroes.



Under the Fourth Republic, the importance has come up strongly with the most famous honour being their faces on currencies notes. They are also in history books and all but one of them have road networks or intersections named after them to honour their sacrifices and achievements.



Below are the interchanges and roundabouts named after each except Ofori-Atta

1 – Kwame Nkrumah – Interchange (Circle)



2 – Ebenezer Ako Adjei – Interchange



3 – Emmanuel Obetsebi Lamptey – Interchange



4 – William Ofori-Atta – No monument



5 – Edward Akufo-Addo – Roundabout

6 – JB Danquah – Circle



Commenting on Ofori-Atta’s ‘exclusion, academic Prof Nana Konduah told Metro TV News: “Paa Willie, I am told they are thinking about now going to name something after him, I mean what an injustice to that man. Within the PP when the PP got into power, he had several problems, he kept his cool, anything they asked him to do, he did.



And he served will all his heart, God being his helper. God bless him. Name the airports after them, name the institutions after them,” he added.