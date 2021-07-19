Ofori-Atta to answer questions on cost of Akufo-Addo’s controversial foreign travels on Wednesday

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, is expected to appear before Parliament on Wednesday, July 21, to answers questions on President Akufo-Addo’s recent foreign travels which have become a subject of controversy in the past few weeks.

The president travelled to Europe and South Africa in a chartered flight at a cost estimated by the North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, to be GHȻ2.8 million. He subsequently filed urgent questions to have the Defense Minister and the Finance Minister answer questions in that regard.



The Defense Minister appeared before the House and justified why it was necessary for the President to use and Chartered flight instead of the Presidential jet which he said was not fit for purpose.



The finance minister on the other hand asked for more time.

The North Tongu MP disclosed last Friday that Finance Minister has been scheduled for Friday.



“I hope that the Finance Minister will be candid, transparent and unimpeachably sincere with the House after the rigmarole,” Mr. Ablakwa said.



Meanwhile, the Minister will also be expected to answer a question by the MP for Dormaa East, Paul Twum-Barimah, on the air travel cost of all charter flights of former President John Mahama between the periods 2013 to 2016.