Ofori-Atta unfit for office because can’t supervise his own mess – Haruna Iddrisu explains

Haruna Iddrisu1212121212 Haruna Iddrisu

Wed, 26 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader, has supported ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, lawmakers who are calling for the head of Ken Ofori-Atta and Charles Adu Boahen, Finance Minister and Minister of State at the Finance Ministry respectively.

According to him, the Finance Minister is not fit to find solutions to the current economic difficulties plaguing Ghana.

Making submissions in Parliament on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, Haruna Iddrisu said Ofori-Atta: “cannot manage or supervise his own mess, he is not fit for purpose.”

He, therefore, urged his colleagues on the other side of the House to join the Minority to ensure Ofori-Atta is removed.

Some NPP MPs on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, organised a press conference to demand the dismissal of the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, and the Minister of State at the finance ministry, Charles Adu Boahen, in order to restore public confidence in the economy.

Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, Spokesperson for the MPs who describe themselves as the 'backbenchers' said if the president fails to heed their call, they will also not do business with the government nor support the 2023 Budget.

"We have had occasions to defend allegations of conflicts of interest, lack of confidence, and trust against the leadership of the Finance Ministry.

“The recent development within the economy is of major concern to our caucus and our constituents. We have made our grave concern to our president through the parliamentary leadership and the leadership of the party without and positive response,” Andy Appiah Kubi said.

But the Majority Leader further indicated on the floor of the House that no Minister in government is beyond the reach of censure and reproach if the prevailing conditions call for such measures.

“Mr. Speaker, we are serving you notice that we will take every step that this Parliament has…to censure any Minister who is not living up to expectation, and we will lead the way with the Honorable Minister for Finance.”



