Ofori-Atta would be in a 6x6 jail cell for standard NPP has set for Ato Forson – Twum Boafo

Former CEO of Free Zones Board, Kwadwo Twum Boafo

Former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Board, Kwadwo Twum Boafo has accused the current government of undertaking deliberate efforts to reduce the number of minority members in the current parliament of Ghana.

According to Twum Boafo, the ruling New Patriotic Party has resorted to prosecuting four minority MPs in their bid to reduce the number National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs in parliament.



“Because of the fight against E-Levy, four of our MPs are facing trial on all kinds of ludicrous charges,” he stated in interview with GhanaWeb.



He cited the case of former Deputy Finance Minister, Cassiel Ato Forson, who has been charged with two others for allegedly causing financial loss to the state as one of the means the current government is pursuing to reduce the numbers of the minority.



According to Twum Boafo, the basis of the charges pressed against the former finance minister cannot be said to be tenable.

He emphasized that every finance minister including the current and their deputies will be candidates for jail if the basis of the allegations against Mr Ato Forson is being applied for all successive governments.



"It is an effort to reduce our numbers in parliament. Let me talk about the case of Hon Ato Forson, he is facing trail for okaying letters of credit for a transaction the ministry of health had already agreed upon. What was his crime?



""And by that stick, by that standard by the time every government will be out of office, every single finance minister and his deputy will be in jail.



Asked if the same applies to the current Minister for Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, Mr Twum Boafo retorted saying, “he will be in six-by-six cells. For the same standard that they have set for Ato Forson. He will be in condemned cells for the same standard that they have set for Atto Forson. I mean it is completely ludicrous.”