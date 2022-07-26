6
Ofori-Atta would have resigned in any serious democracy - Economist

Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Tue, 26 Jul 2022

Chartered economist and banker, Mr. Prince Obiri Yeboah has posited that in any serious democracy, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta would have resigned for gross incompetence.

Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said the minister is incapable of holding office and should resign honourably.

"If Ghana were a European country, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta would have resigned from his job as a Minister.

"In any serious country, the people will not force the Minister to resign, he would have done so himself as a matter of principle and integrity,” he declared.

The economist asserted that the Minister should not stay in office because he had told Ghanaians that Ghana would not go back to the IMF. However, two weeks after that declaration, we are back to the IMF.

"This shows that the Ministry of Finance headed by Ken Ofori-Atta does not believe in the IMF”

In his view, we need fresh brains with fresh ideas to help move the country forward.

For this reason, he has advised the President to reshuffle his ministers and appoint new faces and brains to help him manage the country.

The economist told the news team that financial indiscipline, mismanagement and over expenditure were the cause of our economic woes.

He said to a larger extent, these were the challenges, although the Russian-Ukraine war and the Covid-19 are also factors.

He stressed that the global crisis would be a less factor since the major cause of these economic woes is the financial indiscipline on the part of our leaders.

