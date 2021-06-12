Oforikrom MP joins constituents on Green Ghana Day, plant 1,500 trees

Dr Emmanuel Kwabena Marfo, MP for Oforikrom

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contributor

As part of the step to acquire plants in the environment to produce proper vegetation, oxygen among others, the Member of Parliament for Oforikrom constituency in the Ashanti region, Dr Emmanuel Kwabena Marfo in collaboration with Ayeduase Chief (Ayeduase Hene) have joined hands with constituents to plant 1500 trees.

The exercise was held on June 11, 2021, in relation to the government of Ghana's initiative "Green Ghana; Let's Go Planting" under the supervision of the Ghana Forestry Commission.



The project according to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is targeting the plant at least 5 million trees across the country today day.



Speaking to the media at the KNUST campus, after the official launch of the "Green Ghana" Project at Boadi Junction in the Oforikrom Constituency, Dr Emmanuel Kwabena Marfo said there is the need to plant more trees to fill out the numerous trees that have been cut down by Loggers.



According to him a century ago, the country had a forest reserve of about 8 million hectares however, illegal logging and galamsey activities devastated a larger amount of it bringing it down to about 1.6 million hectares today, the situation he said is alarming and must be halted.



The Oforikrom legislator said, President Akufo-Addo's call for all Ghanaians to engage in tree planting is laudable and the only way the destructed forest vegetation could be revived.



"As a country that we're losing our forest at an alarming rate, our landscapes are being devastated by galamsey and all Illegal activities.

I think it's about time that we took this call by the President seriously, that as a country we need to grow more trees."



Dr Marfo further said, Ghanaians should not see the exercise as the work of the forestry commission and NGOs who have dedicated themselves to help to grow the plants, however, it is the sole responsibility of everyone to participate in the exercise, at least grow two trees, this he believes will ascertain the Green Ghana initiative.



The Chief of Ayeduase (Ayeduase Hene) Nana Opoku Agyemang Baawuah Bonsanfo III who spoke to NewstimesGh.com at the exercise said Ghanaians should engage themselves in the Green Ghana initiative irrespective of their political affiliations.



He said the country should continue to uphold it, at least every year in order to get our beautiful vegetation back.



He advised all Ghanaians to desist from the habit of felling the trees.



The Ayeduasehene cautioned caretakers of the trees not to relent on their efforts but must maintain it on regular basis to keep it from death.