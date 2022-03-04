4
Ofosu Ampofo admits NPP has worsened the bad economy NDC left

Fri, 4 Mar 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Chairman of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has acknowledged that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) left a poor economy for the people of Ghana.

However, he indicates that the bones left for the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government have been ravaged without anything left for subsequent governments and generations.

He said this when he was asked whether former President John Dramani Mahama was admitting that the economy was shambolic under him when he said the flesh of Ghana’s economy had been ravaged leaving the country with bones.

Ofosu Ampofo was speaking on Kumasi-based Hello FM.

He said “when this government came in, they ravaged the bones we left them. Currently, we don’t even have the bones there. Since NPP came to power, they hopped onto the bones we left behind and sipped all the nutrients from it and afterwards ravaged the bones.”

