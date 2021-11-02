Ofosu-Ampofo audio: Inviting Ogbamey, Haruna Iddrisu was not necessary – Investigator tells court

National chairman of the National Democratic Congress Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

Lawyers of National chairman of the National Democratic Congress Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo are subjecting Chief Inspector Bernard Berko, the investigator in the case in which the NDC chairman is standing trial over a leaked audiotape to further scrutiny.

The focus of Lawyer Tony Lithur’s cross-examination of the prosecution’s third witness who is the investigator is about why Kweku Boahen was charged. Tony Lithur is also seeking an answer to why Alfred Ogbamey and Haruna Iddrisu, the minority leader were not invited when they were at that meeting.



Responding to questions under cross-examination, the investigator said, those people did not say anything incriminating that warranted them to be invited.



He also told the court that, though the accused persons did not corporate to give information when invited to the police CID Headquarters, he found no need to call persons he heard on the tape like Alfred Ogbamey and the Minority leader to serve material as witnesses.

“My Lord, I said, I didn’t hear the voice of A2 (Kweku Boahen) on the tape but not only him. I also did not hear the voice of others who were at the meeting. My lord A2 himself stated that he was part of the said meeting and that he agreed with whatever A1 (Ofosu-Ampofo) said or he was in support” the witness said.



Ofosu-Ampofo and Deputy National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress, Kwaku Boahen have both been charged.



Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo has been charged with one count of conspiracy to cause harm and two counts of assault against a public officer while on the other hand, Mr. Boahen is facing one count of conspiracy to cause harm.