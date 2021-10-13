Ofosu-Ampofo's leaked tape trial back in court today

National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

The case of an alleged leaked audio recording of the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo is back in court later today, October 13, 2021.

The Deputy National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress, Kwaku Boahen is also expected to appear in court today.



The investigator in the matter is expected to face further cross-examination from Tony Lithur, counsel for Ofosu-Ampofo.

The cross-examination of the prosecution’s third investigator by Mr. Lithur was about the venue of the alleged meeting of communicators of the NDC, its purpose, who recorded the meeting, and whether those in attendance gave consent for the meeting to be recorded.



Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo has been charged with one count of conspiracy to cause harm and two counts of assault against a public officer while on the other hand, Mr. Boahen is facing one count of conspiracy to cause harm.