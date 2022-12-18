Ofosu-Ampofo spotted dozzing off at NDC Congress

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the incumbent National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress has been captured sleeping at the Accra Sports Stadium where the congress is ongoing.

GhanaWeb lenses caught Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo in sleeping mode whiles counting was being done.



A few meters away from Ofosu-Ampofo however is Asiedu Nketiah who was very much alive and great mood.



The outgoing General Secretary has been heavily tipped to win the elections.



Supporters at the venue have been chanting the name of Asiedu Nketiah all night as they believe he is the right man to lead the party to the 2024 elections.



Earlier on, Ofosu-Ampofo was captured in a pensive mood as reality seemed to dawn on him that he was on the verge of losing the elections.



He also raised alarm over some issues at the voting center.

‘The process is going very well but it is just too crowded. I thought if they barricaded the place and allowed people to move in one by one, we could have been better and more peaceful. The process has been a little more chaotic, not peaceful.



“You go so close to the polling boots and you realize that there is nothing like a secret ballot that is taking place. The distance between the ballot box and polling booth and where the people are standing doesn’t really make it a secret ballot. I went there and asked the police to move the people a little father from the box.



“We all want to have an orderly election, accept the results, and move on as a party but the process must be open, transparent, and orderly and I think it is becoming a little more chaotic.



“Someone has shown something where some cameras have been set up in a way that when people are voting they could capture the voting from the polling booths. It is something that I’m going complain to the Planning Committee that it is unfair for you to set up a camera that locates the polling booth” he said.







