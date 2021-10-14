Ofosu-Ampofo trial: Why haven’t you charged Haruna Iddrisu, Ogbamey ? – Lithur scrutinizes Investigator

Lawyer Tony Lithur

Lawyers of the National Chairman of the opposition NDC, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, are subjecting Chief Inspector Bernard Berko, the investigator in the case in which the NDC chairman is standing trial over a leaked audiotape into scrutiny.

The focus of Lawyer Tony Lithur’s cross-examination of the prosecution’s third investigator was about the venue of the alleged meeting of communicators of the NDC, its purpose, and why persons like Alfred Ogbamey, Haruna Iddrisu, the minority leader were not invited when they were at such meeting.



Ofosu-Ampofo and Deputy National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress, Kwaku Boahen have both been charged.

Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo has been charged with one count of conspiracy to cause harm and two counts of assault against a public officer while on the other hand, Mr. Boahen is facing one count of conspiracy to cause harm.



The NDC National chairman and Deputy National Communications officer, Kwaku Boahen are back in court this week with the investigator facing further cross-examination from Tony Lithur, counsel for Ofosu-Ampofo.