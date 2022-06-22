Ofumanhene appeals to government to address infrastructural challenges at Guakro Effah SHS

The school also has inadequate basic amenities

The Paramount Chief of Offuman Traditional Area in the Bono East Region, Nana Kwaku Gyan Borokoo II has called on the government and Ministry of Education to address infrastructural challenges at the Guakro Effah SHS at Offuman in the Techiman North District.

According to, Nana Kwaku Gyan Borokoo II, the school does not have adequate dormitories, teacher’s bungalows and other basic amenities and urged authorities to take note of the challenges hampering the smooth operation of the school and tackle them with the needed urgency.



Nana Kwaku Gyan Borokoo II made the when the Bono East Regional Minister Hon Akwasi Adu Gyan paid a courtesy call on his palace last week Thursday, June 16, 2022. He called on the government to address the infrastructure deficit in the school to enable the school to compete with others.



He said, in the wake of the CSSPS, students are placed in the school from all regions of the country for which it has no choice but to admit them. This has overstretched existing accommodation facilities resulting in terrible congestion.



“The lack of dormitories is one of the major issues and challenges we are being confronted with here, the population of the students has risen making the existing dormitories inadequate to accommodate them. The situation has forced some students to stay outside the school premises which makes supervision very impossible”, the Offumanhene declared.



“The school lacks an administration block, a situation which hinders the efficient delivery of administrative work, the school lacks inadequate classroom block for effective teaching and learning. Unfortunately, the Guakro Effah SHS cannot boast of good classrooms because the classroom blocks are woefully inadequate, It is sad to see students sharing mono desks”, Nana Kwaku Gyan Borokoo II added.

Nana Kwaku Gyan Borokoo II also appealed to the government to construct the Offuman-Amoma and Offuman Wenchi roads. He said the neglect of those roads had left farmers and traders in the area unable to transport their farm produce to the marketing centres.



He said although the people of the area were hardworking farmers who cultivated yam, plantain, cassava, banana, cocoyam, and maize, among others, they could not enjoy the fruit of their labour due to the awful nature of the road network in the area.



Nana Kwaku Gyan Borokoo II said the roads had deteriorated to the extent that road users don’t have any alternative routes which is making life unbearable for commuters to transport their farm products.



On his part, the Bono East Regional Minister Hon Akwasi Adu Gyan stated emphatically that he is aware of the challenges facing the school and promised to do his best with support from the district assembly and the GES to provide solutions.