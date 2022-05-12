1
Menu
News

Oguaa Traditional Council meets Akufo-Addo on airport promise for Cape Coast

Akuffo Addo Business President Akufo-Addo

Thu, 12 May 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

President Akufo Addo has given assurance that a consensus will soon be reached on the establishment of an airport that will serve both the Cape Coast and the Western regions.

According to him, a committee set to decide on the location of the airport is yet to present its report for the project to take off as there cannot afford to establish two airports in both regions.

President Akufo Addo made this known when the Oguaa Traditional Council paid a courtesy call on him at the Jubilee House.

The Oguaa Traditional Council was at the Presidency to express gratitude to the government for the development brought to the region and the decision of the government to the Independence and farmers day to the region.

This they noted attracted people from all walks of life to the region. The Omanhene of the Ogua Traditional Council, led by the Oguamanhene, Osabarima Kwesi Attah in expressed gratitude to the President for the development brought to Cape Coast. He however had more requests.

In response, President Akufo Addo said discussions are ongoing on the location of the Airport which will serve both the people of Cape Coast and the Western Region.

President pledged to be at the 2023 Ogua Fetu Afahye.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Know the hometowns and birth places of all Ghana’s presidents
Dr. Bawumia gifts viral ‘starboy’ taxi driver GH¢20,000
Here are 10 MPs with PhDs in Ghana’s 8th Parliament
Jessica Opare-Saforo suffers E-Levy deduction, goes berserk
The story of the former Black Stars captain who lost his wife to a GFA President
Trader in tears after taxi driver returned GH¢8,000 she left in his car
Kotoko and three other clubs whose formation were inspired by Hearts
Maybe he is not ready - GFA offer update on Salisu chase after Kurt Okraku's visit
Four Ghanaian business moguls who own football clubs
I am not happy with the economy – Gabby Otchere-Darko