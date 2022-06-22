Oguaa residents want lasting solutions to perennial floods

A heavily flooded area

Source: GNA

Residents of Cape Coast have expressed their frustrations about the inability of successive governments to find lasting solutions to the perennial flooding in their communities resulting in loss of lives, property, and displacement of families.

They lamented that displacement and its toll of hardship that beset communities living around flood zones could have been minimized if concrete measures were taken in the past to curb the situation.



In an interview with some affected residents of Abura, Ankaful, and Elmina among others, Madam Gladys Eshun, a trader, indicated that floods in the area were an annual canker that instilled fear and put residents in distress.



She said the flood situation this year had been one of her worst experiences and appealed to all stakeholders to collaborate to solve what she described as an ‘annual ritual.’



Floods this year have been catastrophic in areas such as Ankaful, Adisadel Estate, Pedu Total, Abura New Site, Eyifua, and their surrounding communities.



Mr. Victor Sam, a teacher said anytime it rained in Abura, also a suburb of Cape Coast, they got trapped in their homes until help came from “good Samaritans.”

“It is not relief items we want; we want a lasting solution to these problems, I have a headache anytime it rains because while people sleep peacefully at night, I think of the next step to take, this is sad,” he said.



Mr. Isaac Duffuor, an accountant noted that even vehicles struggled to move through flood waters amidst heavy gridlock when it rained and rushed home to safeguard his belongings and protect his children anytime clouds formed.



He appealed to Government to construct a proper drainage system in the area for water to get easy passageway.



“We have little children with us and it's not safe when it rains, Government must look our way and understand the need to help us minimize, if not completely, stop such disasters to safeguard our lives and hard-earned valuable property,” he further implored.