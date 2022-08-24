Ohempon Yeboah Asiamah promises transformation in Atebubu

The Paramount Chief of the Atebubu Traditional Area, Ohempon Yeboah Asiamah

Source: Aboagye Frank

The Paramount Chief of the Atebubu Traditional Area, Ohempon Yeboah Asiamah, has

promised to champion measures that will help in the total transformation of the area.



According to Ohempon Yeboah Asiamah, his transformational agenda will touch on every facet of community life to put Atebubu in its right place.



Ohempon made this known during his first public speech after his traditional 40 days of confinement following his enstoolment.



“The transformation of Atebubu is on top of my agenda as the Chief of the traditional area. I look forward to having strategic, productive engagements with all stakeholders to ensure significant developmental gains are made in healthcare delivery, education, sanitation, food security, access to potable water, and security in Atebubu”.



He stressed that this transformation will only materialize with the support of every inhabitant of Atebubu and urged the people to put their hands on deck to move Atebubu forward on the right path.

“Such a transformation needs a collective effort, hence I am entreating everybody both home and abroad to heed this clarion call by supporting the community in every way possible, in line with the spirit behind the “Pim Kɔ W’anim” motto of Atebubuman”.



Ohempon Yeboah Asiamah added that every developmental agenda hinges on the support of the youth who are a significant driving force for development in every society, and affirmed that he will champion the creation of opportunities and positive relationships to garner the participation of that demographic in the community development process.



“I am well aware of the role the youth can and should play in the development of Atebubu if given the needed push and enabling environment. Therefore, together with my chiefs, I am going to pursue programmes that will afford the youth opportunities to participate in the



transformation of Atebubu.”



Ohempon Yeboah Asiamah was enstooled as the Paramount Chief of the Atebubu Traditional Area following the demise of Nana Owusu Akyeaw Brempong II who ruled from 1973 to 2020. The 42-year-old Fintech distribution and business consultant ascends the throne with huge responsibilities on his shoulders and high expectations from Atebubuman.