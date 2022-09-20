Ohukrom roads pose major headache for residents

A picture of a bad road

Correspondence from the Bono Region

Residents of Ohukrom in the Sunyani Municipality of the Bono Region are appealing for the construction of a health facility for the community.



According to the residents, the construction of a health facility in the community will address the health needs of the people of Ohukrom which has a population of about 700 people, and other nearby communities like Mahamakrom, Sawua, and Addaikrom.



The residents bemoaned that they are compelled to travel to Atronie which is about 5 kilometres away where the nearest health facility is located to seek medical care.



One of the residents, Asare Kwakye, cited instances where pregnant women are transported on motorbikes deep in the night during emergencies because there is no health facility in the community.



“The situation is more worrying because there have been instances where pregnant women have to be sent to Atronie on motorbikes at night,” Asare Kwakye said.

A Unit Committee representative at Ohukrom, Yaw Nkansah, lamented the situation poses a lot of risk to people living in the community due to the distance to the nearest health facility.



“Our major headache is that we don’t have a health facility here so when we are sick, we have to visit Atronie or Sunyani which are far away so anything can happen on the way,” Mr. Nkansah added.



The Assembly Member for the area, Ebenezer Oteng, disclosed to GhanaWeb in an interview that the community deserves a health centre so the Health Directorate and the Municipal Assembly should come to their aid.



“Ohukrom has a population of about 700 people but there is no health facility there which is a great concern for me as the Assembly Member for the area so I am appealing to the Health Directorate and Assembly to put up one for us”.