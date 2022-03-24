Ohwim residents lament over frequent robbery attacks

Some residents of Ohwim

Correspondence from Ashanti region

Inhabitants of Ohwim, a suburb of Bantama Sub-Metro of the Ashanti region have complained bitterly over rampant robbery attacks in the community.



The worried residents revealed that the robbery attacks keep occurring both day and night despite informing the area authorities and the security agencies to curb the situation.



"The sad side of our ordeal is that the Bohyen and the Asuofua police who are supposed to take control of this situation keep telling us to rather get the suspects arrested. When you go and inform them of the frequent robbery incident, they shockingly ask you to rather go and get the robbers arrested. Are we serious as a nation? Why would you call yourself a police officer when you can't provide security for people?" an angry resident quizzed.



"The police sometimes tell us to monitor the movement of suspected vagabonds in the area. We rather need a watchdog and regular police patrolling team,” another resident said.



The worried residents sadly revealed that a single day does not pass without robbery attacks on some individuals within the Ohwim Community.

"Just three days ago, my sister who was returning from the market was attacked, and her bag was snatched," a lady sadly revealed.



Mr. Boniface Addai, Unit Committee Chairman of the area speaking to GhanaWeb said, though he hadn't witnessed any of such incidents before, but, however, reaffirmed his commitment to getting the said incident restrained.



"We've already liaised with the police patrol team. They're soon going to be patrolling the area and we're also going to form a watchdog team that will make sure such acts are put to stop. We're also pleading with the residents to bear with us since we all empathise with the situation," he concluded.



