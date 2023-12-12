Oil City Ladies Club donates items valued GH₵‎5,000 to Akomapa Foundation

OCL Club has supported

In a heartfelt display of support, the Oil City Ladies Club (OCL Club), renowned for providing career guidance and mentorship to senior high school girls, has donated items valued at GH₵‎5,000 to the Akomapa Foundation.

Ms. Esther Ajaaka Bampoh, the Founder and Executive Director of OCL Club, shared with Beach FM that the donation aimed to aid girls undergoing vocational training, often overlooked in their pursuit of skills development.



The Akomapa Foundation, chosen as the recipient for this inaugural annual project, focuses on training unemployed girls from various backgrounds, including street dwellers, school dropouts, and those from economically challenged families.



Ms. Ajaaka Bampoh explained, “The Akomapa Foundation was chosen for this maiden yearly project to support these girls in their vocational skills training. Akomapa Foundation focuses on training unemployed girls from the streets, school dropouts, and those from poor backgrounds. Our yearly community project is on the theme, Creating Opportunities for women development and as such, we found it wise to support Akomapa in achieving this goal.”







She detailed the purpose of the recent donation, emphasizing the need to renovate the sleeping area for the girls to prevent rain penetration.



“The purpose of the recent donation is to renovate the sleeping area for these girls to prevent rain penetration. The sanitary pads and food items aim to alleviate monthly pressures of acquiring sanitary pads and provide a month’s food security.”

The donated items included, 1 Box of Propa Sanitary Pad, 1 50kg of rice, 1 5l bottle of Oil, Bars of keysoap, 1 box of Spaghetti, sardine, tin tomatoes, and biscuits, 1 mannequin, 1 bail of cloths, 1 basket of shoes, and more along with GH₵2,000 cash for plywood.



During the donation event, Ms. Ajaaka Bampoh commended the girls for pursuing financial independence through vocational skills training.



She reaffirmed her commitment to supporting their cause and providing guidance, stating that, “the future is big and bright and wish to use this medium to call on agencies, NGOs, government and private institutions to help us achieve our cause in the western region and expand to other regions.”



The next project on OCL Club’s agenda is the “1Girl-2Packs of Pads” campaign, aiming to help girls in rural areas access education seamlessly, even during their periods.”



Suliyat Oloyede, a member of the OCL Club, also encouraged the girls to be curious, exploratory, ask questions, and think outside the box in their skills acquisition journey to find creative ways of adding value to what they are been taught.



