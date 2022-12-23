7
Okada drivers should pay tax if they earn taxable income – Deputy Speaker of Parliament

Fri, 23 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, has defended the move by the government to introduce a tax clearance certificate requirement for the registration of vehicles and the renewal of professional driving licences.

According to him, the government is in dire need of revenue, and it should be allowed to tax every Ghanaian who earns taxable income, including taxi drivers and okada (motorcycle taxi) drivers.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, December 23, 2022, Joseph Osei-Owusu urged members of parliament from both the minority and majority caucuses to stop politicising attempts by the government to raise revenue.

“It is a pity that we turn to mark politicise out of this… which government does not need revenue. Well, this government is desperate, in fact, it must be more desperate. It should be more desperate to make money to provide what Ghanaians need.

“… if a taxi driver earns beyond a taxable income, he must pay his dues. If an okada driver earns what is taxable, s/he must also pay his dues,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi has said that the minority caucus of Parliament rejected a move by the government to introduce a tax clearance certificate requirement for the registration of vehicles and the renewal of professional driving licences.

In a tweet shared on Thursday, December 22, 2022, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor indicated the introduction of the tax clearance certificate requirement was part of a proposal on the Revenue Administration (Amendment) Bill by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

He added that the NDC MPs did not only reject the move but also get the proposal deleted from the bill.

The MP shared excerpts of a report from the Finance Committee of Parliament on the Revenue Administration (Amendment) Bill which shows the said proposal.

The report indicated that the committee has recommended the deletion of parts of the bill which read: “Clause 2 amends Part II of the First Schedule of Act 915 to introduce the requirement for a tax clearance certificate for the registration of vehicles and the renewal of professional driving licences”.

