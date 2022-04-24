Okada rider jailed 15 years for robbing student of iPhone 7

20-year-old Okada rider jailed 15years

The Asamankese Circuit Court in Eastern region presided by His Honour Abass Abubakari Adam has jailed a 20-year-old Okada rider to 15 years imprisonment for robbing a student of his iPhone 7.

The facts of the case presented by the Prosecutor Inspector Samuel Owusu are that, the convict Emmanuel Afanu and his accomplice now at large both live in Mepom.



They, however, conspired to commit a crime to wit robbery hence on 8th April 2022 at about 7:50 pm, the convict and his accomplice attacked and robbed a student Sakyi Michael of his iPhone 7 and money worth Ghc2,500 with scissors at Yayo, a suburb of Asamankese while going home.



The convict and the accomplice jumped on their motorbike in an attempt to abscond but the victim managed to maintain a hook on Emmanuel Afanu`s shirt and struggled with him but Afanu stabbed him with the scissors before absconding with the mobile phone.

The prosecutor said the victim screamed for help which attracted residents around to the scene. They were pursued and the suspect was arrested.



He was handed over to the Asamankese Police where he was charged with the offense after investigation and arraigned.



He pleaded guilty guilty.