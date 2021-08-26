Okada riders cry over cost of quadricycles

The association is pleading with the government to reduce the prices of the quadricycles

Members of the National Association of Okada Riders are calling on the government to reduce the cost of the quadricycles which have been procured to be given to them in replacement of the motorbikes.

According to the riders, they were informed that the quadricycles would be given to them at an amount of GHC25,000 and paid in installment.



However, they are pleading with the government to reduce it to GHC20,000.



The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) promised to legalize and control the ‘Okada’ business during the 2020 campaign.



But the NPP-Government which did not agree to the commercialization of the ‘Okada’, promised to get the riders mini cars as well as employment opportunities in the various sectors to give them some form of livelihood in a safer environment as the ‘Okada’ business is seen as risky.



Finally, the government, through the Coastal Development Authority has designed the CODA Drive initiative to eradicate poverty and create wealth for commercial drivers, okada and pragya riders.



It has procured some quadricycles, yet to be distributed to the leaders of the various Motoriders Associations after taking their data.

Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie with Co-host Abena Dufie Asare Adjepong, the Vice President of the National Association of Okada Riders, Mr Yusif Somani said some members of the Okada Riders Association don’t want the quadricycles because it could not beat traffic as compared to the motorbikes.



Some also prayed that the police will stop arresting them on the roads so that they can operate without interruptions.



For some, he said they complained that the price of the quadricycles are very high and therefore they cannot afford it.



“They called on the government to stop the police from arresting us so that they can operate without using the cars, but some of them are also saying the cost of the car is expensive,” he said.



When asked about the arrangement with the cars, Mr Yusif Somani said they are giving it to them for work and pay, with a minimum of GHC30 sales daily.



“They said we are going to do work and pay and that they will give it to us for 25,000 so that we will pay an initial deposit of GHC5,000 and then split the rest. We are pleading with them to give it to us at GHC20,000,” he added.

Meanwhile, the quadricycles, ‘Akufo-Addo’s Okada Macho’, can only take 3 passengers, unlike the cars.



For his part, the President of the National Association of Okada Riders, Mohammed Abambilla said CODA took their data on Monday when they had a meeting with them, pending the distribution of the quadricycles.



Although they are about one million, he said they were told that 500 pieces was ready for distribution.



However, he said they were given the explanation that the garage was full and so the rest would be distributed to the Heads of the various associations in batches.