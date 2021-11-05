Okada riders explain why they’ve rejected ‘Nana Camboo’ mini cars

Okada rider are asked to consider their safety and comfort

The Okada Riders Association has explained that the newly introduced vehicles to replace Okada are of a great disadvantage to them. Thus, it will be difficult to replace their motorcycles with cars.

The government through the Coastal Development Authority (CODA) launched an initiative christened “CODA Drive” to empower operators of commercial motorcycles to own Bajaj Qute vehicles through a hire purchase agreement with CODA.



Under the initiative, operators of commercial motorcycles are to bring their motorcycles for the CODA vehicle and pay for it in installments.



However, Public Relations Officer for the Okada Riders Association, Solomon Akpanaba has said that these mini-cars are expensive and will not be efficient for their work.



He made this known during an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy 98.9FM.

“A lot of our members are drivers who have various categories of drivers’ license but because of the traffic in town, they have come to join us. In the first place the price of the car is expensive, 250 old million cedis. So, you will have to deposit 5000 Ghana cedis and pay the rest later. Secondly, because of the traffic and our bad roads, we don’t want the cars,” he explained.



Meanwhile, the Coastal Development Authority is positive that eventually, the Okada riders will embrace the initiative.



The Chief Executive Officer Jerry Ahmed Shaibu has also urged okada riders to consider their safety and comfort when considering the CODA Drive initiative.



In 2012, the use of motorbikes for commercial transport in the country was outlawed under Section 128 (1) of the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 which states that: “The licensing authority shall not register a motorcycle to carry a fare-paying passenger.”