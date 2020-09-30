Okada riders swarm Bawumia as he embarks on Accra tour

With the government taking a different position on the legalization of the Okada business, the general belief is that the ruling New Patriotic Party may have lost the love of Okada riders in the lead up to the December 2020, polls.

However, scenes on the streets of Kawukudi when the Vice President Dr Mahamdu Bawumia kicked off his campaign tour in the Greater Accra Region on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, showed that the New Patriotic Party may have not lost its love with Okada riders after all.



Moving towards the Kawukudu park, the convoy of the Vice President was swarmed with hundreds of motorbike riders who were gleefully showing of their skills to the delight of supporters of the NPP and members of the public who had showed up to catch a glimpse of the Vice Presidents cavalcade.

The Vice President, as part of his tour of the Greater Accra Region, will be inspecting and commissioning ongoing and completed government projects, as well as make his case on why himself and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo deserve a second term in office.



