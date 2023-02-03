Okagyakrom SHTS to get boys’ dormitory

Oti Rgional Minister, Joshua Gmayenaam Makubu and others at the project site

Source: Bala Ali, Contributor

Okagyakrom Senior High Technical School (SHTS) in the Jasikan Municipality will soon get a boys’ dormitory as the Oti Regional Minister, Mr Joshua Gmayenaam Makubu, hands over a project site to a contractor to construct one for the students of the school.

The minister, sharing his personal experience of working as a farm labourer to raise funds for his Senior School Certificate Examinations (SSCE), advised the students to hard work to achieve their career goals.



He presented a GHC1,000 prize to the 2022 best West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) student of the school.

The Oti Regional Director of Education, Nana Kugbeadzor-Bakateyi II, tasked the school authorities to protect the properties of the contractor against thieves.



The contractor in charge of the project is Lovemak Ventures Ltd.