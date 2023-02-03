2
Menu
News

Okagyakrom SHTS to get boys’ dormitory

Okagyakrom Sch Oti Rgional Minister, Joshua Gmayenaam Makubu and others at the project site

Fri, 3 Feb 2023 Source: Bala Ali, Contributor

Okagyakrom Senior High Technical School (SHTS) in the Jasikan Municipality will soon get a boys’ dormitory as the Oti Regional Minister, Mr Joshua Gmayenaam Makubu, hands over a project site to a contractor to construct one for the students of the school.

The minister, sharing his personal experience of working as a farm labourer to raise funds for his Senior School Certificate Examinations (SSCE), advised the students to hard work to achieve their career goals.

He presented a GHC1,000 prize to the 2022 best West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) student of the school.

The Oti Regional Director of Education, Nana Kugbeadzor-Bakateyi II, tasked the school authorities to protect the properties of the contractor against thieves.

The contractor in charge of the project is Lovemak Ventures Ltd.

Source: Bala Ali, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
West Hills Mall incident: Victim was to travel to Germany the day after he died – Report
Prophet Oduro reacts to Ablakwa’s release of Kusi-Boateng’s ID cards
New Jersey Republican Party reacts to murder of Ghanaian-American
Suhuyini insists DDE comment is silly, stupid
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Jubilee House fights NPP National Executives, MPs over calls for early congress
Tamale South seat is open, but no challenger will get 2% - Haruna Iddrisu
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor