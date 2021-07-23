Okaikwei North MP petitions Parliament over GES takeover of Achimota Preparatory School

Theresa Lardi Awuni is the MP for Okaikwei North

• The MP for Okaikwei North has petitioned Parliament over the GES takeover of the Achimota Preparatory School

• The school recently came out of a prolonged legal tussle



• The GES took over the management of the school, claiming the school sits on the land that belongs to the Achimota School



The Member of Parliament for Okaikwei North, Theresa Lardi Awuni, has petitioned Parliament over the Ghana Education Service's (GES) takeover of the Achimota Preparatory School.



The MP wants the matter investigated by the House after a petition was signed off by the Board, Management, and the Parent-Teacher Association of the school, reports citinewsroom.com.



During the colonial era and with the need to educate their children, a group of expatriates established the school.



It was also to cater for the staff of the Achimota School as well as the University College of the Gold Coast, the Citinewsroom report added.

Eventually, the management of the school was left in the hands of Achimota School management, for locals who, from time to time, form a management committee to run the school in a private capacity.



After a protracted court battle, the GES took over the management of the institution following which the Okaikwei North District GES locked up the offices and classrooms of the school on April 30, 2021.



In its explanation, the GES said that the school is sitting on part of the Achimota School land.



Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, upon receiving the petition, has directed the Education Committee of Parliament to look into the matter.



It must be stated that earlier, the PTA of the Achimota Preparatory School had petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice concerning the same subject, accusing the Greater Accra Regional Director of Education, Monica Ankrah, of trying to bully them.



