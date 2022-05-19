Okatakyi Afrifa to contest NPP Western Regional secretaryship

File photo of the NPP flag

Source: GNA

Okatakyi Amankwa Afrifa, popularly known as OKT, the Western Regional Director of the National Service Scheme, has declared his intention to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Regional Secretary position.

In consultation with all stakeholders, he said he would establish a strategic plan for the Party in the Region, aimed at creating a better brand.



He added that given the current political history, there was the urgent need to break the eight-year term with experienced and seasoned individuals.



"The ultimate agenda of Breaking the Eight is one of the greatest challenges for the NPP since the inception of the Fourth Republic, and requires that an experienced person be given the chance to serve and that is why we are here," he said during a campaign launch and media engagement after filing his nomination.



The campaign slogans:"OKT4WRSec", ‘NyameMberNyi’, ‘TimeAso’, had been chosen to drum home the readiness of his team to work hard, build capacity, dynamism, and party loyalty.



"Mr Afrifa, Son of the Late General Afrifa, is a brand, which has taken time to study the dynamics of Western Region politics and has developed a personal capacity to steer the affairs to help ‘BreakThe8’,” he added.



“I am calling on you all to support and propagate this agenda as the Western Region was key in the sociopolitical agenda of the country."

He said the vision was to promote effective management and administration, improve party and government collaboration as well as improve upon communication geared towards winning the 2024 election.



The aspirant encouraged the media to track his vision, mission and subsequently his performance pertaining to administration, welfare, and coordination.



The OKT administration would make sure every constituency party office was given the needed logistics to aid its work and position the party to retain power in 2024 and beyond.



Under his leadership, the Regional Secretariat would provide a platform for dialogue and exchange of ideas among officers at all levels, discuss matters arising and disseminate key government policies to the understanding and benefit of party members, OKT said.



There would be a research and communications desk at the Regional Secretariat to deal with emerging issues concerning the party, build a comprehensive database of party executives and members, and conduct periodic training for the staff to build their capacities to be more effective.



The Regional Elections is scheduled for May 27-28, 2022.