Okese1 drops visuals for his latest freestyle, 'Trapper'

Ghanaian rap sensation, Okese1, is out with visuals for his recently released rap-infused freestyle, "Trapper" which he so raps, along with a style.

The groovy hip-hop beat was mixed and mastered by renowned UK-based producer Gbevu with its captivating video shot in the UK.



As usual, the Amotia Geng lyricist went berserk with his sleek style on a hard-hitting track.

Speaking on the release of his new song, Okese1 said “Trapper” is a special gift to all his beautiful fans.