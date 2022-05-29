Oko Kolomashi, the Ghanaian man who used songs to fight colonialists

Oko Kolomashie and Dr. Kwame Nkrumah in a photo

When the fight against British Colonial rule was rife, many joined nationalist Dr. Kwame Nkrumah who was bent on fighting for Ghana’s independence to free Ghanaians from slavery and British colonial rule.

During this period, there were various methods being explored; campaigns, nationwide tours and negotiations.



A movement – the ‘Kolomashi’ movement was formed. This was a movement formed to protest against colonial rule using music. The name of the group – ‘Kolomashie’ is from a Ga word which translates ‘colonists must leave’.



The Kolomashie group was formed and headed by a man named Oko Kolomashi.



Kolomashie is a genre of recreational music. Like other recreational forms, this genre of music has no institutional association.



The song has topical content and was used to advocate against colonialism.

In a rare photo sighted by GhanaWeb, Oko Kolomashi is seen in a pose with Ghana’s first president, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



This photo is more iconic because of the role these two persons played in the fight for independence.



Below is the photo:



