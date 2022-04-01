Okoe Boye lauds prospects of Astro turf establishment for Teshie Nungua

Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye is a former MP for Ledzokuku

Astro turf being built at Teshie

Youth of Teshie-Nungua to get new recreational center



Youth development to be boosted by new Astro turf - Okoe-Boye



A former Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, has lauded the prospects that a new Astro turf at Teshie-Nungua would bring to the people of the community and towards youth development.



According to the former MP, who is also a former Deputy Minister of Health, with the completion of this park, residents would have a place for recreation, an idea he has lauded.



In a Twitter post, Dr. Okoe-Boye said the facility which will be known as the Teshie McDan sports complex will entail 5,000 capacity stadia which will be key for the development of sports in the area and the country at large.



He added that the completion of the facility also has the potential to increase its capacity to 10,000.

“The construction of the sports complex will serve as a recreational center dedicated to the development of sports, youth empowerment and employment opportunities," he said.



The yet-to-be-completed facility seeks to provide a platform that attracts some of the best sportsmen in in the country and abroad in several areas of discipline.



Meanwhile, the Teshie McDan sports complex is being constructed by the management of the Wembley Sports Complex, a key developer of sporting facilities and recreational centers in the country.



