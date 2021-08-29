Okoe-Boye narrates when he was stopped by police for 'doing nothing wrong'

Former Deputy Health Minister, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye has narrated how he was stopped by some Police Personnel for "doing nothing wrong"

Contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo', he said after the police had stopped him in a "rude" manner, they went ahead and collected monies from persons driving luxurious cars.



"It is difficult to fix a country where those who are supposed to help protect the discipline are rather allies of the indiscipline" he lamented.