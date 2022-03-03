Okuapehemaa warns Krontihemaa

File Photo

The Okuapehemea’s attention has been drawn to a video circulating on social media and other media platforms from late last month, that shows one self-styled "Okuapehene” Kwadwo Kesse celebrating his birthday at the Okuapehene’s Palace in Akropong, in the Video a delegation of queen mothers led by the Krontihemea, Nana Oye II of Akropong and other self-styled Queen Mothers were seen doing a donation.

Nana Oye II in her speech said, ‘she was clothed with the Capacity and Authority from the Patron of the Queen Mothers Association in Akuapem, Her Royal Highness the Okuapehemea, Nana Afua Nketiaa Obuo II, to donate the said birthday gift (Kente and other items) to Kwadwo Kesse the Pretender.



The Queen mother, Nana Afua Nketiaa Obuo II, is demanding an unqualified apology from the Krontihemea, Nana Oye II of Akropong.



For the records, on March 17th 2021, a High Court in Koforidua, presided over by Justice Mrs. Doris Dabanka Bekoe, found Odehye Kwadwo Kesse and Madam Lily Agyeman, the so called Abrewatia of the Sakyiabea Royal Family of Akropong, guilty of disobeying the order of the Judicial Committee of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs, which directed that the appropriate traditional process be followed.



They were therefore found in contempt by the Koforidua High Court, on March 17, 2021, and sentenced to a fine of GHC10,000.00 each, in default of which each of them would serve 14 days in prison. On March 24th, 2021, they both paid the fines to the High Court.



The court reminded them of the need to use the appropriate process in the nomination and installation of the next Okuapehene.

The general public should ignore such characters like the Krontihemea, Nana Oye II, who has intentionally peddled this untruth about the Okuapehemea.



The Okuapehemea therefore demands an unqualified apology from the Queen Mother of the Kronti division for making malicious statements against her and undermining her authority as Okuapehemea.



This donation seeks to undermine the authority of the Koforidua High Court and the Okuapehemea as well.



Nana Oye should redeem her own name, the Okuapehemea’s and the entire Akuapem Tradition Area or she will be sanctioned using other channels of redress".