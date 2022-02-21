Okudzeto Ablakwa begged me for money to contest as NUGS executive - Kennedy Agyapong alleges

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has alleged that Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency once came to him to beg for money to contest as president of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS).



According to him, he is disappointed about the MP’s constant attacks on Akufo-Addo as Okudzeto Ablakwa has never worked in his life yet owns luxurious cars.



Speaking on the back of the presidential jet he said “let’s ask the Okudzeto guy when he was contesting as NUGS executive, it was Dan Botwe who asked him to come to me in parliament, and this is his posture (With hands behind him) to collect money. How many cars does he have today? Please give me a break, let us speak the truth, Okudzeto has never worked in his life. He has always been on the neck of Akufo-Addo and the private jet.”



He however wondered if former President Mahama never travelled while he served as president hence the attack on Akufo-Addo.

“…Samuel Okudzeto, I’m so disappointed in him the way he talks about the president’s private jet. Was Mahama sitting in his house all the four years? Assuming the president travels and it cost 50,000 dollars, ask yourself what he brings back to the country, and let’s be fair. If he goes out there for a party, then you have a problem, but the man goes out there to represent this country and anytime he goes out there, he brings something home for the country and you have a problem with that?” Assin Central MP added.



He added that the presidential jet is not good enough to travel thousand miles hence the need for Akufo-Addo to rent a private jet.



“If your presidential jet is not good enough to travel thousands of miles, I always see our presidential jet in Kumasi and the rest but if it's far away, he quietly he goes out there and hires this private jet and he brings something home which is 1000 times more than what we spend. So in business sense if I invest 50,000 dollar and I make a million did I do anything wrong to cost the nation,” he quizzed.



