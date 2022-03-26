Okudzeto Ablakwa can’t trust Akufo-Addo's gov’t with MPs pay cuts

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

North Tongu Member of Parliament(MP) is in dilemma on what to do about suggestions that Members of Parliament need to accept pay cuts as the country has now in economic distress.

He is unsure especially with the record of the current government and its corruption and extravagant lifestyle, especially the President.



Okudzeto Ablakwa says although he is ready to accept pay cuts up to 40% to support the country, he is unsure this government with its record will be wise enough to spend the money wisely.



He is seeking public opinion on whether to invest the money in his constituency’s social interventions rather allow the government to use it to sponsor the President’s luxurious lifestyle.

“My dilemma: though I am convinced and determined to take a pay cut by as much as 40%, I am torn between giving it to a govt that has proven over the years to lack frugality, and whether I shouldn’t rather be spending the cut on my constituency social initiatives. Your advice pls?”



The Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah in an interview suggests that Members of Parliament should also accept pay cuts as members of the Executive have accepted the same.



Also, members of the Council of State have accepted a 20% pay cut and the government machinery has also supposedly reduced its expenses by 30%.