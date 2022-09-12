Okudzeto Ablakwa makes 4 'explosive findings' on the Aisha-Huang scandal

Okudzeto Ablakwa has made some revelations about the scandal involving Aisha Huang

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has indicated in new information he shared on his Facebook page, that the Government of Ghana had little communication with its counterparts in China regarding issues on Aisha Huang, the infamous Chinese 'galamsey' kingpin.

According to what he described as 'explosive findings,' the MP said while a picture was painted to Ghanaians that the Government of Ghana constantly stayed in touch with its counterparts in China, that was not exactly the case.



In an itemized post, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa also called for a full-scale investigation into unraveling the identities of Aisha Huang's collaborators in the government.



He added that contrary to claims by the former Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo, that the Chinese government pleaded with its counterparts in Ghana not to prosecute Aisha Huang, no such evidence exists.



The MP further stated that China was only informed of Aisha Huang's 'deportation' two days after she'd been sent away.



Below is the list of four things the MP stated in his post:



1) It has emerged that Aisha Huang was not escorted during her supposed deportation as international standard practice requires during such high profile deportations;

2) Aisha Huang was not physically handed over to relevant or competent Chinese authorities when she allegedly landed in China which is inconsistent with deportation protocols;



3) Chinese officials had no prior communication and were only informed by the Ghanaian government TWO DAYS AFTER Aisha Huang's so-called deportation making it difficult for her to be tracked;



4) There is no available credible evidence suggesting that the Chinese government at any time appealed to their Ghanaian counterparts not to prosecute Aisha Huang or making her freedom a precondition for bilateral trade relations as former Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo recklessly claimed.



The morbid fear of Aisha Huang by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government cannot be opportunistically blamed on others. When Tanzania jailed Chinese Ivory Queen, Yang Fenglan in February 2019 for 15 years, it didn't and hasn't affected cordial China-Tanzania bilateral relations.



Ghana needs an immediate full-scale independent enquiry to unravel this mystery and to identify Aisha Huang's collaborators in high places for swift sanctions.



