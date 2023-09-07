Okudzeto Ablakwa teases Kusi Boateng as he marks the first of ‘two birthdays’ in the same year

Okudzeto Ablakwa has teased Rev Kusi Boateng as he celebrates his birthday

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has shared a teasing-post on Twitter on how the Secretary and Member of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, is celebrating his first birthday in the same year.

In the post, the MP, who has been consistent in exposing what he says is a double identity of the pastor, mischievously shared a birthday wish with the National Cathedral board member, referencing how this would be his first date of birth.



Teasingly calling him, ‘Man of God,’ the MP reminded the pastor of the legal case they have together, indicating that he looks forward to it.



“Today, 7th September marks the first birthday for this year of our legendary friend, the Very Rev. Prophet Victor Kusi Boateng of Akufo-Addo’s cathedral fame. Sending him special wishes of heavenly blessings & divine mercies. We shall remember to celebrate with him on the mysterious occasion of his 2nd birthday in the same year — that is, on 30th December when he shall miraculously transmogrify as Mr. Kwabena Adu Gyamfi who was born 2 years earlier by a different mother.



“May I take this opportunity to assure Kusi Boateng & Adu Gyamfi that my lawyers have duly informed me about the recent appeals filed; I look forward to another riveting round of legal battles, more volcanic revelations, more damning judgements, more victories & possibly the award of more cost which are always helpful to our charitable causes. Enjoy your day, ‘Man of God,’” he wrote.



The post came along with a photo of Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, two other photos of his driver’s licence and his passport, as well as his biodata on the Electoral Commission voters register of 2016 and 2020 respectively.



