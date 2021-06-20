Okudzeto Ablakwa urges government not to feel uncomfortable over luxurious travels

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, North Tongu MP

The Member of Parliament (MP), for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is wondering why the government is feeling uncomfortable providing answers to his questions over the cost involved in the President’s recent travels.

The MP says the business of the House for the next week sitting shows the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta would need more time to respond to his questions.



According to him, he would keep demanding accountability because it is his duty to his people and the country.



He wrote: ”From the presentation of the Business Statement in Parliament today, it has emerged that Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta needs even more time beyond next week to respond to my urgent question on the cost of President Akufo-Addo’s recent luxury travels. This is totally deplorable!



Government must be really uncomfortable with this rather harmless question. I would have thought the Akufo-Addo administration will be eager to avail itself of the opportunity my question provides to debunk the offensive details of obscene profligacy at taxpayers’ expense and prove to the Ghanaian people that the President’s pledge to protect the public purse is not moribund



Our pursuit for full accountability as is constitutionally required of a functioning legislature shall continue, no matter how long or arduous.”

Mr. Ablakwa had expressed disappointment in the Minister after he asked for more time to respond to questions filed on the President’s recent travels.



His previous post read: ”Very surprising that Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is asking Parliament for more time to respond to my urgent question on the full cost of President Akufo-Addo’s recent luxury travels to France, Belgium and South Africa.



The question had been advertised in the Provisional Order Paper for a response today.



This is terribly disappointing after his Ministry has had more than a two-week notice to prepare an answer for Parliament and the people of Ghana. Sad day for accountability and good governance.